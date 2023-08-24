Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for AKBA is 182.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKBA on August 24, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s stock price has increased by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. However, the company has seen a 2.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-23 that Akebia to Host Conference Call on August 25 th at 9:00 a.m. ET CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

AKBA’s Market Performance

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a 2.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.24% drop in the past month, and a -7.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.40% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 53.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKBA Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +352.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4480. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 123.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Dahan Michel, who sale 95,478 shares at the price of $1.22 back on May 25. After this action, Dahan Michel now owns 574,037 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $116,760 using the latest closing price.

Hadas Nicole R., the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 63,186 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Hadas Nicole R. is holding 524,344 shares at $77,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Equity return is now at value -316.90, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.