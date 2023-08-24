Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has surged by 5.98 when compared to previous closing price of 40.27, but the company has seen a 1.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Aehr Test Systems produced good results and a better CC, during which they described a number of additions. These innovations also open up the possibility of entering new segments, increasing the company’s TAM. While the shares are expensive, AEHR is still in the early innings of a multiple-year ramp.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 86.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) by analysts is $60.00, which is $17.32 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 26.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.27% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.20M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR’s stock has seen a 1.38% increase for the week, with a -17.73% drop in the past month and a 37.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.81% for AEHR’s stock, with a 28.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.37. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 112.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from RICHMOND DONALD P. II, who sale 92 shares at the price of $51.00 back on Aug 10. After this action, RICHMOND DONALD P. II now owns 138,642 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $4,692 using the latest closing price.

RICHMOND DONALD P. II, the VP of Engineering of Aehr Test Systems, sale 30,000 shares at $48.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that RICHMOND DONALD P. II is holding 138,734 shares at $1,462,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.90. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.69. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.