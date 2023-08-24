Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Stock Experiences -4.02% Monthly Change

In the past week, ADVM stock has gone down by -2.34%, with a monthly decline of -4.02% and a quarterly surge of 80.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.23% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.58% for ADVM’s stock, with a 63.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADVM is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADVM is $4.25, which is $2.0 above than the current price. The public float for ADVM is 97.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of ADVM on August 24, 2023 was 561.52K shares.

ADVM) stock’s latest price update

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.44 in comparison to its previous close of 1.54, however, the company has experienced a -2.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that 14-week data from the phase 2 LUNA study, using Ixo-vec for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, expected in late Q3 of 2023. Preliminary safety and efficacy data from phase 2 LUNA study, using Ixo-vec for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, expected Q4 of 2024. The age-related macular degeneration market is expected to reach $15.4 billion by 2032.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ADVM Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8525. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. saw 188.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Rubinstein Linda M, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Jun 07. After this action, Rubinstein Linda M now owns 100,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., valued at $145,490 using the latest closing price.

Fischer Laurent, the CEO, President and Director of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., sale 41,239 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Fischer Laurent is holding 692,141 shares at $32,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

The total capital return value is set at -43.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -46.10 for asset returns.

Based on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM), the company’s capital structure generated 58.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.04. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.