Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.07 in comparison to its previous close of 3.93, however, the company has experienced a -1.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-06-09 that The U.S.-listed hares of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. AHI, +461.26% blasted nearly six-fold higher on massive volume in midday trading Friday, despite no news released by the Australia-based provider of personalized health care services to smartphone users.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AHI is 3.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) is $3.00, which is -$0.83 below the current market price. The public float for AHI is 3.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On August 24, 2023, AHI’s average trading volume was 3.34M shares.

AHI’s Market Performance

AHI stock saw a decrease of -1.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.28% and a quarterly a decrease of 199.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.80% for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.22% for AHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 61.47% for the last 200 days.

AHI Trading at -13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +204.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw 129.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9909.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stands at -11481.18. The total capital return value is set at -341.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -564.66.

Based on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 96.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.