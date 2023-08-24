Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO)’s stock price has surge by 2.81relation to previous closing price of 11.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Mariano Bosch – CEO Emilio Gnecco – CFO Renato Junqueira Pereira – Sugar, Ethanol and Energy VP Vitoria Cabello – IR Officer Conference Call Participants Thiago Duarte – BTG Pactual Guilherme Palhares – Bank of America Lucas Ferreira – JPMorgan Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

Is It Worth Investing in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Right Now?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by analysts is $10.63, which is -$0.23 below the current market price. The public float for AGRO is 107.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On August 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AGRO was 581.45K shares.

AGRO’s Market Performance

AGRO stock saw an increase of 20.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.47% and a quarterly increase of 26.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.04% for AGRO stock, with a simple moving average of 30.76% for the last 200 days.

AGRO Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO rose by +20.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.44. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 36.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+11.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adecoagro S.A. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 119.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.44. Total debt to assets is 43.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.