AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) has increased by 1.87 when compared to last closing price of 11.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-17 that AdaptHealth named Crispin Teufel as its next CEO in June, with an expected start date of Sept. 1. Teufel is now being sued by his former employer, Linde, to prevent him from going to AdaptHealth, to protect confidential trade secrets.

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Right Now?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AHCO is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AHCO is $17.30, which is $5.31 above the current price. The public float for AHCO is 91.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHCO on August 24, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO stock saw a decrease of -10.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.61% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.91% for AHCO’s stock, with a -23.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AHCO Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO fell by -10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.23. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw -37.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from SkyKnight Aero Holdings, LLC, who sale 137,787 shares at the price of $14.02 back on Aug 11. After this action, SkyKnight Aero Holdings, LLC now owns 2,815,117 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $1,931,085 using the latest closing price.

SkyKnight Aero Holdings, LLC, the Director of AdaptHealth Corp., sale 59,052 shares at $14.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SkyKnight Aero Holdings, LLC is holding 5,565,126 shares at $827,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+11.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp. stands at +2.33. The total capital return value is set at 4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.98. Total debt to assets is 43.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.