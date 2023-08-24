ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Stock Observes 24.92% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ACVA stock has gone up by 5.15%, with a monthly decline of -3.28% and a quarterly plunge of -9.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.22% for ACV Auctions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.60% for ACVA’s stock, with a 24.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACVA is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACVA is $21.00, which is $5.31 above the current price. The public float for ACVA is 132.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACVA on August 24, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.39 in relation to its previous close of 15.27. However, the company has experienced a 5.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-23 that BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading online automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACVA Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.18. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 94.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from ZERELLA WILLIAM, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $15.73 back on Aug 15. After this action, ZERELLA WILLIAM now owns 324,432 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $275,275 using the latest closing price.

Castillo Kirsten, the Director of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $15.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Castillo Kirsten is holding 0 shares at $470,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.