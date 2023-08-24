a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 31.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that The headline numbers for a.k.a. Brands (AKA) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKA is 1.22.

The public float for AKA is 83.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKA on August 24, 2023 was 224.99K shares.

AKA’s Market Performance

The stock of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) has seen a 31.09% increase in the past week, with a 5.10% rise in the past month, and a 23.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.13% for AKA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.56% for AKA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKA stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for AKA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AKA in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKA Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.80%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKA rose by +31.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4724. In addition, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. saw -62.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKA starting from LONG CIARAN JOSEPH, who purchase 79,979 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 17. After this action, LONG CIARAN JOSEPH now owns 383,226 shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., valued at $50,387 using the latest closing price.

MCCORMICK MYLES B, the Director of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., purchase 56,250 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MCCORMICK MYLES B is holding 122,635 shares at $36,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKA

Equity return is now at value -67.80, with -35.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.