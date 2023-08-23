Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is above average at 38.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is $221.00, which is $37.43 above the current market price. The public float for ZTS is 459.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZTS on August 23, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.56 in relation to its previous close of 180.81. However, the company has experienced a -3.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-19 that This monthly series of articles focuses on DGI stocks that are likely to provide a high rate of dividend growth rather than a high current yield. We use our proprietary models to rate quantitatively and qualitatively and select the top ten names from an initial list of nearly 400 dividend stocks. The article provides criteria for selecting high-growth dividend stocks and offers a step-by-step guide on how to structure a portfolio based on this strategy.

ZTS’s Market Performance

ZTS’s stock has fallen by -3.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.03% and a quarterly rise of 1.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Zoetis Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for ZTS stock, with a simple moving average of 9.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $205 based on the research report published on July 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZTS Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.85. In addition, Zoetis Inc. saw 24.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from PECK KRISTIN C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $179.97 back on Aug 22. After this action, PECK KRISTIN C now owns 56,843 shares of Zoetis Inc., valued at $2,339,564 using the latest closing price.

Polzer Robert J, the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc., sale 1,179 shares at $189.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Polzer Robert J is holding 2,353 shares at $223,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.24 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc. stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 48.70, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 184.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.