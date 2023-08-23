Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a -2.46% decrease in the past week, with a -6.15% drop in the past month, and a -4.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for YUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.56% for YUM’s stock, with a -1.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is above average at 26.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is $149.19, which is $19.95 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 279.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YUM on August 23, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has surged by 0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 128.80, but the company has seen a -2.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Yum! Brands (YUM) emphasizes developing its digital strategy and leveraging a new customer data platform solution to drive growth. However, inflationary pressures are a concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $142 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.85. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,858 shares at the price of $134.81 back on Aug 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $520,097 using the latest closing price.

GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M, the Director of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 1,332 shares at $134.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M is holding 1,233 shares at $179,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with 24.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.