YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is above average at 61.38x. The 36-month beta value for YETI is also noteworthy at 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YETI is $50.53, which is $3.82 above than the current price. The public float for YETI is 86.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.04% of that float. The average trading volume of YETI on August 23, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

YETI) stock’s latest price update

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.84 in relation to its previous close of 46.32. However, the company has experienced a 2.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-19 that YETI Holdings creates innovative outdoor products, known for coolers and drinkware, with a diverse range of additional products. The company uses brand ambassadors and a diverse omni-channel approach to attract new customers and expand internationally. YETI has a healthy balance sheet, impressive financial performance, and potential for future growth, but faces competition and the risk of product recalls.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has seen a 2.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.88% gain in the past month and a 20.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for YETI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for YETI’s stock, with a 15.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $34 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YETI Trading at 15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.31. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw 13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.76. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.