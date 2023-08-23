What Recent Market Trends Mean for Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) Stock

In the past week, CGEN stock has gone up by 8.17%, with a monthly gain of 3.21% and a quarterly surge of 37.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.53% for Compugen Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for CGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 23.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGEN is 2.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is $6.75, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for CGEN is 83.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On August 23, 2023, CGEN’s average trading volume was 468.16K shares.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.29 in relation to its previous close of 1.02. However, the company has experienced a 8.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on August 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGEN Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0834. In addition, Compugen Ltd. saw 57.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-471.65 for the present operating margin

+80.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compugen Ltd. stands at -449.25. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.91. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Based on Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.42. Total debt to assets is 2.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.