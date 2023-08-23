What Recent Market Trends Mean for Catalent Inc.’s (CTLT) Stock

The stock of Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has gone down by -2.25% for the week, with a -7.36% drop in the past month and a 18.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.06% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.13% for CTLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is above average at 382.84x. The 36-month beta value for CTLT is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTLT is $47.33, which is $6.36 above than the current price. The public float for CTLT is 179.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. The average trading volume of CTLT on August 23, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has decreased by -2.18 when compared to last closing price of 45.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-22 that SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2023, before the market open on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day. Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast and v.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $43 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTLT Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.13. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Fasman Steven L, who sale 1,637 shares at the price of $47.05 back on Aug 01. After this action, Fasman Steven L now owns 60,216 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $77,026 using the latest closing price.

Maselli Alessandro, the President & CEO of Catalent Inc., sale 1,485 shares at $47.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Maselli Alessandro is holding 86,101 shares at $69,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.28. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.