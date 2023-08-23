Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WDC is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WDC is $45.45, which is $5.84 above the current price. The public float for WDC is 319.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WDC on August 23, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) has increased by 0.05 when compared to last closing price of 40.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-22 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the following upcoming investor conference: Event: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET The management presentation will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly af.

WDC’s Market Performance

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has experienced a -1.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.85% rise in the past month, and a 5.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for WDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.02% for WDC’s stock, with a 7.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.77. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 28.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 31,554 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $88,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.87 for the present operating margin

+15.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at -13.85. The total capital return value is set at -5.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.62. Total debt to assets is 28.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.