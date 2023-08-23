Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s (VIOT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, VIOT stock has gone up by 4.44%, with a monthly decline of -6.93% and a quarterly surge of 13.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.57% for VIOT’s stock, with a -8.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) by analysts is $12.06, The public float for VIOT is 33.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of VIOT was 37.16K shares.

VIOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) has decreased by -10.48 when compared to last closing price of 1.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-07 that Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. ET on August 24, 2023 GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 24, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

VIOT Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIOT rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9505. In addition, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd saw -12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.26 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd stands at -8.52. The total capital return value is set at -18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.85. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.41. Total debt to assets is 5.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.