Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VSTM is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is $32.08, which is $22.31 above the current market price. The public float for VSTM is 25.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On August 23, 2023, VSTM’s average trading volume was 411.59K shares.

VSTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) has dropped by -8.00 compared to previous close of 10.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-11 that Verastem Oncology presented promising data from their RAMP 201 program of Avutometinib monotherapy or in combination with Defactinib for the treatment of LGSOC. The market was impressed with the data and VSTM is trading up over 100% from a month ago. It appears as if the market might have regained some conviction in Avutometinib and its ability to work in KRAS mutant and other cancers.

VSTM’s Market Performance

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has experienced a 2.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.14% rise in the past month, and a 73.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for VSTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.55% for VSTM’s stock, with a 44.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $36 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSTM Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw 102.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Calkins Daniel, who sale 5 shares at the price of $8.02 back on Jul 06. After this action, Calkins Daniel now owns 8,694 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $40 using the latest closing price.

Calkins Daniel, the Vice President of Finance of Verastem Inc., sale 26 shares at $8.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Calkins Daniel is holding 8,422 shares at $212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

The total capital return value is set at -91.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.31. Equity return is now at value -122.30, with -57.70 for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc. (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.35. Total debt to assets is 28.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.