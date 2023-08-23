Urban Edge Properties (UE): A Technical Analysis

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Urban Edge Properties (UE) is $19.75, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for UE is 113.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UE on August 23, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 15.38, however, the company has experienced a -8.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Etan Bluman – SVP, Finance and IR Jeff Olson – Chairman and CEO Jeff Mooallem – COO Mark Langer – CFO Conference Call Participants Samir Khanal – Evercore ISI Floris van Dijkum – Compass Point Ronald Kamdem – Morgan Stanley Paulina Rojas – Green Street Operator Greetings and welcome to the Urban Edge Properties’ Second Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

UE’s Market Performance

Urban Edge Properties (UE) has experienced a -8.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.76% drop in the past month, and a 10.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for UE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.48% for UE’s stock, with a 1.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $24 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

UE Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE fell by -8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.77. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw 8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Milton Robert C. III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, Milton Robert C. III now owns 0 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $316,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+37.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Edge Properties stands at +11.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Edge Properties (UE), the company’s capital structure generated 189.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.41. Total debt to assets is 62.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Urban Edge Properties (UE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.