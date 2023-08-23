Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Treace Medical Concepts Inc.’s (TMCI) Stock

In the past week, TMCI stock has gone down by -6.82%, with a monthly decline of -29.88% and a quarterly plunge of -40.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.16% for TMCI stock, with a simple moving average of -33.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) by analysts is $29.33, which is $13.28 above the current market price. The public float for TMCI is 43.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of TMCI was 408.90K shares.

TMCI) stock’s latest price update

Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.42relation to previous closing price of 15.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ Procedure, today announced that John T. Treace, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark L. Hair, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 12, 2023, beginning at approximately 8:10 am ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TMCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $33 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMCI Trading at -29.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -30.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMCI fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.87. In addition, Treace Medical Concepts Inc. saw -31.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMCI starting from BAYS F BARRY, who sale 1,042,318 shares at the price of $26.51 back on Jun 05. After this action, BAYS F BARRY now owns 0 shares of Treace Medical Concepts Inc., valued at $27,631,850 using the latest closing price.

BAYS F BARRY, the Former Director of Treace Medical Concepts Inc., sale 48,503 shares at $26.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that BAYS F BARRY is holding 1,042,318 shares at $1,285,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.57 for the present operating margin

+80.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treace Medical Concepts Inc. stands at -30.19. The total capital return value is set at -27.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.09. Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 113.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.12. Total debt to assets is 43.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.