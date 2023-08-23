Understanding the 8.25% Volatility Levels of Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) has gone down by -20.65% for the week, with a -12.14% drop in the past month and a -15.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.25% for WINT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.84% for WINT stock, with a simple moving average of -75.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WINT is also noteworthy at 0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WINT is $5.00, which is $3.77 above than the current price. The public float for WINT is 4.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of WINT on August 23, 2023 was 271.08K shares.

WINT) stock’s latest price update

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT)’s stock price has increased by 4.37 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. However, the company has seen a -20.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-05 that Penny stocks often represent an intriguing opportunity for investors. Defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as shares trading for less than $5, these stocks generally belong to small companies that may not yet have made their mark in the mainstream market.

Analysts’ Opinion of WINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WINT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WINT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WINT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WINT Trading at -10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.90%, as shares sank -12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WINT fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3557. In addition, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. saw -85.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WINT starting from Fraser Craig, who purchase 1,497 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Apr 26. After this action, Fraser Craig now owns 7,010 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,650 using the latest closing price.

Fraser Craig, the President and CEO of Windtree Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,315 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Fraser Craig is holding 5,513 shares at $2,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WINT

The total capital return value is set at -49.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -212.40, with -60.50 for asset returns.

Based on Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT), the company’s capital structure generated 172.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.32. Total debt to assets is 45.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.