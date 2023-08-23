Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (TRCA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRCA) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 10.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2022-12-15 that GEELONG, Australia & NAPLES, Fla.–( BUSINESS WIRE )–Carbon Revolution Limited (“CBR” or “Carbon Revolution”) (ASX: CBR), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and a leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology carbon fiber wheels, and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Twin Ridge” or “TRCA”) (NYSE: TRCA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today have posted to their websites an investor webcast discussing their recently announced business combination. The webcast can be accessed here and here.

Is It Worth Investing in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRCA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRCA) is 140.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRCA is 0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TRCA is 6.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On August 23, 2023, TRCA’s average trading volume was 21.61K shares.

TRCA’s Market Performance

The stock of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (TRCA) has seen a -0.56% decrease in the past week, with a 0.09% rise in the past month, and a 3.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.09% for TRCA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for TRCA’s stock, with a 4.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRCA Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRCA fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. saw 6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRCA

The total capital return value is set at -1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (TRCA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.