TuanChe Limited (TC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TC is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TC is $78.50, The public float for TC is 15.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TC on August 23, 2023 was 39.99K shares.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC)'s stock price has decreased by -6.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. However, the company has seen a -13.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TC’s Market Performance

TuanChe Limited (TC) has experienced a -13.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.18% drop in the past month, and a 4.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.68% for TC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.31% for TC’s stock, with a -51.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $13 based on the research report published on May 21, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

TC Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TC fell by -15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5885. In addition, TuanChe Limited saw -35.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.79 for the present operating margin

+66.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuanChe Limited stands at -86.33. The total capital return value is set at -55.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.83. Equity return is now at value -93.90, with -50.30 for asset returns.

Based on TuanChe Limited (TC), the company’s capital structure generated 17.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.69. Total debt to assets is 7.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TuanChe Limited (TC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.