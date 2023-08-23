TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.74 in comparison to its previous close of 7.49, however, the company has experienced a -11.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-07-31 that TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / TRxADE HEALTH INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will release financial results for the second quarter 2023, after market close on August 14, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MEDS is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MEDS is $6.75, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for MEDS is 0.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for MEDS on August 23, 2023 was 665.96K shares.

MEDS’s Market Performance

The stock of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has seen a -11.07% decrease in the past week, with a -15.32% drop in the past month, and a 56.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.89% for MEDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.76% for MEDS’s stock, with a -0.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEDS Trading at -23.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.34%, as shares sank -14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS fell by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw 14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.08 for the present operating margin

+47.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -30.33. The total capital return value is set at -79.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.77.

Based on TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS), the company’s capital structure generated 207.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.49. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.