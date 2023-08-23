Trading Update: Vontier Corporation (VNT) Stock Endures 1.85% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, VNT stock has gone up by 2.56%, with a monthly decline of -5.41% and a quarterly surge of 2.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Vontier Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for VNT’s stock, with a 16.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) is 15.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNT is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vontier Corporation (VNT) is $35.33, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for VNT is 154.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On August 23, 2023, VNT’s average trading volume was 938.68K shares.

VNT) stock’s latest price update

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.93relation to previous closing price of 29.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Ryan Edelman – Vice President, Investor Relations Mark Morelli – President and Chief Executive Officer Anshooman Aga – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Julian Mitchell – Barclays David Ridley-Lane – Bank of America Nigel Coe – Wolfe Research Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Vontier Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $21 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VNT Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNT rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.96. In addition, Vontier Corporation saw 55.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNT starting from KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $18.77 back on Nov 09. After this action, KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J now owns 16,850 shares of Vontier Corporation, valued at $37,532 using the latest closing price.

Aga Anshooman, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Vontier Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $18.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Aga Anshooman is holding 2,500 shares at $18,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.59 for the present operating margin

+42.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vontier Corporation stands at +12.60. The total capital return value is set at 18.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 49.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vontier Corporation (VNT), the company’s capital structure generated 457.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.07. Total debt to assets is 60.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 454.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vontier Corporation (VNT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.