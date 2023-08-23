Trading Update: Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Stock Endures 6.47% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has seen a 15.60% increase in the past week, with a -4.97% drop in the past month, and a 94.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.47% for NBTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.03% for NBTX’s stock, with a 103.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for NBTX is $11.41, which is -$1.23 below the current market price. The public float for NBTX is 33.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for NBTX on August 23, 2023 was 230.84K shares.

NBTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) has increased by 7.42 when compared to last closing price of 8.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-07-10 that French biotechnology company Nanobiotix has entered into an agreement with J&J’s wholly-owned medical research and pharmaceutical arm Janssen to license, co-develop and commercialize a drug to treat head and neck cancer tumours, sending the company’s shares soaring. The agreement relates to Nanobiotix’s radioenhancer NBTXR3 which is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study for the treatment of patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer and for its potential as a systemic agent in combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors for patients with metastatic cancers.

NBTX Trading at 40.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBTX rose by +15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Nanobiotix S.A. saw 160.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NBTX

The total capital return value is set at -102.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -132.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.