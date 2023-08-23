TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 62.68. However, the company has seen a 2.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that TotalEnergies (TTE) and INPEX ink an agreement with PTTEP to acquire a 26% interest in the permit in line with its equity in Ichthys LNG.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TTE is 2.35B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on August 23, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

TTE’s Market Performance

TTE’s stock has seen a 2.40% increase for the week, with a 3.35% rise in the past month and a 3.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for TotalEnergies SE The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.75% for TTE’s stock, with a 3.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTE Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.03. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTE starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of TotalEnergies SE, valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.32 for the present operating margin

+18.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE stands at +7.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.52. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.23. Total debt to assets is 20.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.