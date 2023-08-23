Torrid Holdings Inc.’s (CURV) Stock: A -10.69% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has gone down by -19.61% for the week, with a -0.81% drop in the past month and a -11.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.69% for CURV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.69% for CURV’s stock, with a -23.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Right Now?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) by analysts is $3.04, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for CURV is 90.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CURV was 189.25K shares.

CURV) stock’s latest price update

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV)’s stock price has dropped by -7.52 in relation to previous closing price of 2.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-07 that Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Chinwe Abaelu – Chief Accounting Officer Lisa Harper – CEO Mark Mizicko – Chief Commercial Officer Paula Dempsey – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Mark Altschwager – Baird Alice Xiao – Bank of America Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Corey Tarlowe – Jefferies Brooke Roach – Goldman Sachs Jonna Kim – TD Cowen Alex Straton – Morgan Stanley Operator Greetings, and welcome to Torrid Holdings Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $3 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CURV Trading at -9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV fell by -19.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw -16.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Killion Theo, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Dec 19. After this action, Killion Theo now owns 37,429 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc., valued at $28,174 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc. stands at +3.90. The total capital return value is set at 31.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.46. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with 5.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.