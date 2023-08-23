The New York Times Company (NYT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) has plunged by -0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 42.52, but the company has seen a -1.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that The New York Times Company (NYT) foresees third-quarter 2023 subscription revenues to increase about 8-10%.

Is It Worth Investing in The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is above average at 39.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The New York Times Company (NYT) is $43.93, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for NYT is 160.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NYT on August 23, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

NYT’s Market Performance

NYT’s stock has seen a -1.19% decrease for the week, with a 5.91% rise in the past month and a 15.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for The New York Times Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.31% for NYT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NYT Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.00. In addition, The New York Times Company saw 30.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from Sulzberger Arthur G., who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $44.23 back on Aug 11. After this action, Sulzberger Arthur G. now owns 101,691 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $375,912 using the latest closing price.

KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., the PRESIDENT & CEO of The New York Times Company, sale 22,788 shares at $43.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. is holding 104,302 shares at $1,000,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.09 for the present operating margin

+44.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The New York Times Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on The New York Times Company (NYT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.14. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The New York Times Company (NYT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.