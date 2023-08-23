The Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is above average at 6.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Mosaic Company (MOS) is $43.49, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for MOS is 330.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOS on August 23, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

MOS stock's latest price update

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.72 in relation to its previous close of 39.54. However, the company has experienced a -0.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Mosaic (MOS) benefits from strong demand for phosphate and potash on the back of favorable agricultural market fundamentals amid pricing pressure.

MOS’s Market Performance

The Mosaic Company (MOS) has seen a -0.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.69% decline in the past month and a 8.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for MOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.12% for MOS’s stock, with a -10.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $40 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOS Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.48. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw -10.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.01. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 16.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.