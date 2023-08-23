The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Clearway Energy Inc.’s (CWEN) Stock

The stock of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has gone down by -3.81% for the week, with a -13.51% drop in the past month and a -20.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.42% for CWEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.48% for CWEN stock, with a simple moving average of -22.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is 4.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CWEN is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is $33.00, which is $10.17 above the current market price. The public float for CWEN is 81.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On August 23, 2023, CWEN’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

CWEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 23.95, but the company has seen a -3.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-19 that The Southern Company hasn’t cut its dividend in over 75 years, and with a big capital project coming to a close, it could start increasing the dividend at a faster rate. Clearway Energy’s focus on clean energy positions it to generate decades of growing cash flow.

CWEN Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.22. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw -24.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Sotos Christopher S, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $23.68 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sotos Christopher S now owns 31,100 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $94,720 using the latest closing price.

TotalEnergies SE, the Director of Clearway Energy Inc., purchase 71,980 shares at $31.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that TotalEnergies SE is holding 172,601 shares at $2,242,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.76 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at +37.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 329.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 59.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.