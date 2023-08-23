The Clorox Company (CLX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is 129.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLX is 0.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Clorox Company (CLX) is $157.82, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for CLX is 123.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On August 23, 2023, CLX’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.86 in comparison to its previous close of 150.40, however, the company has experienced a -3.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that With concerns growing about the possibility of a 2024 recession, it’s prudent to tilt your portfolio in a more conservative direction as we head into 2024. Currently, the 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus the 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity chart displays a risky trajectory.

CLX’s Market Performance

The Clorox Company (CLX) has experienced a -3.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.86% drop in the past month, and a -5.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for CLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.31% for CLX’s stock, with a -1.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLX Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.79. In addition, The Clorox Company saw 8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Jacobsen Kevin B, who sale 3,346 shares at the price of $160.82 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jacobsen Kevin B now owns 23,224 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $538,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 22.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 68.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,329.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.00. Total debt to assets is 49.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,266.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Clorox Company (CLX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.