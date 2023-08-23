The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is above average at 26.10x. The 36-month beta value for CG is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CG is $39.13, which is $10.23 above than the current price. The public float for CG is 245.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.35% of that float. The average trading volume of CG on August 23, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.55 in relation to its previous close of 29.29. However, the company has experienced a -4.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-08-15 that Private equity fund Carlyle Group has agreed to sell its Gabon-focused oil and gas company Assala Energy to French producer Maurel & Prom for $730 million, the companies said on Tuesday.

CG’s Market Performance

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has experienced a -4.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.59% drop in the past month, and a 4.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for CG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.10% for CG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at -9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -16.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.12. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Finn Christopher, who sale 27,067 shares at the price of $32.36 back on Aug 02. After this action, Finn Christopher now owns 955,587 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $875,888 using the latest closing price.

Buser Curtis L., the Chief Financial Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 25,828 shares at $32.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Buser Curtis L. is holding 1,221,416 shares at $835,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.