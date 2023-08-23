The -13.88% Decline of SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SILV stock has gone up by 4.09%, with a monthly decline of -14.10% and a quarterly plunge of -25.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for SilverCrest Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for SILV’s stock, with a -19.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is above average at 11.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is $6.84, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for SILV is 141.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SILV on August 23, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

SILV) stock’s latest price update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV)’s stock price has soared by 2.16 in relation to previous closing price of 4.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Eric Fier – Chief Executive Officer Chris Ritchie – President Pierre Beaudoin – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Soock – Stifel John Sclodnick – Desjardins Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to SilverCrest reports Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

SILV Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc. stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.