Teradata Corporation (TDC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TDC is $63.30, which is $16.39 above the current market price. The public float for TDC is 98.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume for TDC on August 23, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

TDC) stock’s latest price update

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)’s stock price has soared by 0.89 in relation to previous closing price of 43.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Teradata Corporation’s stock plunged 16.9% after its Q2 2023 earnings report, presenting a discounted buying opportunity. Analysts were disappointed by the company’s reaffirmation of guidance despite a strong first half of the year. Teradata’s focus on artificial intelligence and its strong ratings from analysts make it an attractive investment in the future of the cloud.

TDC’s Market Performance

Teradata Corporation (TDC) has seen a -2.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.12% decline in the past month and a -3.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for TDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.10% for TDC’s stock, with a 6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $63 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDC Trading at -15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -20.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.70. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 31.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Ashton Hillary, who sale 26,049 shares at the price of $44.53 back on Aug 16. After this action, Ashton Hillary now owns 118,321 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $1,159,959 using the latest closing price.

Treese Margaret A, the Chief Legal Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 14,592 shares at $44.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Treese Margaret A is holding 86,169 shares at $652,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradata Corporation (TDC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.