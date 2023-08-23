Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has surged by 0.56 when compared to previous closing price of 42.53, but the company has seen a -5.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Tempur Sealy has been a strong performer, beating consensus estimates and gaining 58% in the last year. The company has outperformed the mattress industry, delivering resilient revenue and above-industry EBITDA margins. Despite a challenging industry demand outlook, TPX remains a silver lining and is still a buy at 14.5x 1Y Fwd earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Right Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 1.70.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TPX is $52.13, which is $9.35 above the current market price. The public float for TPX is 167.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.18% of that float. The average trading volume for TPX on August 23, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX stock saw a decrease of -5.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.92% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.89% for TPX’s stock, with a 11.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPX Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.79. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 24.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Wijnand Hansbart, who sale 28,834 shares at the price of $42.51 back on Aug 21. After this action, Wijnand Hansbart now owns 15,714 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $1,225,658 using the latest closing price.

MONTGOMERY DAVID, the EVP Global Business Strategy of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $45.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that MONTGOMERY DAVID is holding 924,233 shares at $4,561,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.