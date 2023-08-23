Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has increased by 0.66 when compared to last closing price of 139.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-20 that Take-Two Interactive is a smart buy ahead of its next “Grand Theft Auto” release. After some challenging quarters, Target looks like a steal at the current price.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TTWO is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTWO is $155.96, which is $14.0 above than the current price. The public float for TTWO is 167.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of TTWO on August 23, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO’s stock has seen a 0.70% increase for the week, with a -6.52% drop in the past month and a 2.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for TTWO’s stock, with a 15.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $170 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTWO Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.43. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Emerson Daniel P, who sale 6,251 shares at the price of $137.88 back on Jun 05. After this action, Emerson Daniel P now owns 132,296 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $861,862 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 9,537 shares at $137.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 666,147 shares at $1,312,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at -21.02. The total capital return value is set at -5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.85. Equity return is now at value -13.30, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.83. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.