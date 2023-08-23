T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The public float for TROW is 219.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.46% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.45M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.07relation to previous closing price of 107.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that T. Rowe Price Group is a core holding for long-term income-oriented equity investors, with a strong track record of long-term results. The company has consistently increased dividends for 36 consecutive years and has produced annual revenue growth of 7.9% over the past 10 years. While facing challenges in the current financial market, the stock is priced favorably to its peers and has the potential for future growth with a healthy dividend yield.

TROW’s Market Performance

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has experienced a -2.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.00% drop in the past month, and a 0.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for TROW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.72% for TROW’s stock, with a -5.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.55. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Hiebler Jessica M, who sale 1,881 shares at the price of $106.66 back on May 03. After this action, Hiebler Jessica M now owns 11,628 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $200,627 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 11,969 shares at $114.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi is holding 129,436 shares at $1,370,749 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.