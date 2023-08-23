Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants David Fischel – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Peery – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets Adam Maeder – Piper Sandler Alex Nowak – Craig-Hallum Capital Josh Jennings – TD Cowen Neil Chatterji – B. Riley Securities Operator Good morning.

Is It Worth Investing in Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) is $4.90, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for STXS is 68.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STXS on August 23, 2023 was 241.72K shares.

STXS’s Market Performance

The stock of Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) has seen a 13.46% increase in the past week, with a 11.32% rise in the past month, and a -18.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for STXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.49% for STXS’s stock, with a -9.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STXS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for STXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STXS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STXS Trading at 12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +18.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STXS rose by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5330. In addition, Stereotaxis Inc. saw -14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STXS starting from Isaac Paul J, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Aug 17. After this action, Isaac Paul J now owns 2,574,886 shares of Stereotaxis Inc., valued at $9,240 using the latest closing price.

Isaac Paul J, the Director of Stereotaxis Inc., purchase 4,685 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Isaac Paul J is holding 2,568,886 shares at $7,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.71 for the present operating margin

+65.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stereotaxis Inc. stands at -64.99. The total capital return value is set at -45.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.25. Equity return is now at value -83.50, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.