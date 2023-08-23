Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is 4.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SQM is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is $88.24, which is $25.53 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On August 23, 2023, SQM’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.23 in comparison to its previous close of 64.94, however, the company has experienced a -0.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-22 that Two months ago multiple lithium producers reported that they may not be able to produce enough lithium to meet the huge, coming demand from electric-vehicle makers. Usually, that’s a great situation.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM’s stock has fallen by -0.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.86% and a quarterly drop of -8.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.18% for SQM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $60 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQM Trading at -10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.88. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw -18.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 72.20, with 33.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.