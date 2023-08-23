Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.65relation to previous closing price of 107.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that We’re downgrading Skyworks Solutions, Inc. to a hold as we see financial performance moderating due to macro headwinds and the softer demand environment. Additionally, we see limited potential for margin expansion as the company needs to manage its fab utilization to reduce its on-hand inventory level for the next 2-quarters. Skyworks Solutions has risen 28% since our upgrade in November of last year and outperformed the S&P 500 by 9%.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is above average at 16.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is $121.72, which is $15.24 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 158.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWKS on August 23, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stock saw a decrease of -0.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.50% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.62% for SWKS’s stock, with a 0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $135 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWKS Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.84. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from GRIFFIN LIAM, who sale 13,211 shares at the price of $104.08 back on Aug 17. After this action, GRIFFIN LIAM now owns 52,540 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $1,375,001 using the latest closing price.

BEEBE KEVIN L, the Director of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 4,851 shares at $103.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that BEEBE KEVIN L is holding 51,855 shares at $504,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.