Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLN is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLN is $41.84, which is $32.03 above the current price. The public float for SLN is 24.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLN on August 23, 2023 was 54.96K shares.

SLN) stock’s latest price update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.87 compared to its previous closing price of 6.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-14 that SLN has fallen 65% after my last article. They produced good early data, they have decent cash, and there’s no negative news. I can identify no reason for the stock to have declined so much.

SLN’s Market Performance

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) has seen a 22.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.21% gain in the past month and a 24.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.02% for SLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.11% for SLN’s stock, with a -21.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLN Trading at 24.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +47.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLN rose by +22.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Silence Therapeutics plc saw -51.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-277.66 for the present operating margin

+35.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silence Therapeutics plc stands at -231.35. The total capital return value is set at -308.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -261.81.

Based on Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.