Should You Invest in TransUnion (TRU) Now?

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TRU is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRU is $91.21, which is $15.21 above the current market price. The public float for TRU is 192.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume for TRU on August 23, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

The stock price of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has plunged by -1.03 when compared to previous closing price of 77.02, but the company has seen a -3.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that TransUnion is a leading global information company focused on collecting and analyzing credit data, with potential for global expansion, particularly in India. The company is leveraging big data analytics through acquisitions and quickly growing its international presence, which opens opportunities for significant revenue growth in new markets. Although I’m fond of TransUnion’s business model and long-term growth prospects, the current price is reasonably high, and I would like to see the share price come down before buying.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU’s stock has fallen by -3.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.47% and a quarterly rise of 5.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for TransUnion The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for TRU’s stock, with a 12.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $84 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRU Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.57. In addition, TransUnion saw 34.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $77.02 back on Aug 08. After this action, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE now owns 21,181 shares of TransUnion, valued at $154,040 using the latest closing price.

CHAOUKI STEVEN M, the President, US Markets & CI of TransUnion, sale 951 shares at $80.31 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that CHAOUKI STEVEN M is holding 61,421 shares at $76,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransUnion (TRU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.