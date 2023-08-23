Should You Invest in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Now?

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NMR is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NMR is $4.01, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for NMR is 2.98B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for NMR on August 23, 2023 was 944.53K shares.

NMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) has surged by 1.08 when compared to previous closing price of 3.69, but the company has seen a 2.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:30 AM ET Company Participants Takumi Kitamura – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Natsumu Tsujino – SMBC Morgan Stanley Securities Masao Muraki – SMBC Nikko Securities Kazuki Watanabe – Daiwa Securities Koichi Niwa – Citigroup Securities Operator Good day, everyone and welcome to today’s Nomura Holdings First Quarter Operating Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 Conference Call. Please be reminded that today’s conference call is being recorded at the request of the hosting company.

NMR’s Market Performance

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has experienced a 2.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.67% drop in the past month, and a 3.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for NMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.12% for NMR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

NMR Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.86 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +3.74. The total capital return value is set at 0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.65. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 892.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.92. Total debt to assets is 58.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 378.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.