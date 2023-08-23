Should You Invest in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LYB is $99.97, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for LYB is 258.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume for LYB on August 23, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

LYB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) has decreased by -0.06 when compared to last closing price of 97.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that High-yield dividend stocks can provide investors with an extra cushion in difficult markets. After all, you continue to get paid even if share prices fall.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB’s stock has risen by 1.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.75% and a quarterly rise of 7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for LYB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $89 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYB Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.66. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 17.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 6,028 shares at the price of $99.61 back on Aug 11. After this action, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC now owns 63,837 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $600,439 using the latest closing price.

AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 483 shares at $99.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC is holding 765,996 shares at $48,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.