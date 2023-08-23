Should You Invest in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LW is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LW is $124.57, which is $28.3 above the current market price. The public float for LW is 142.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume for LW on August 23, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LW) stock’s latest price update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW)’s stock price has increased by 1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 94.49. However, the company has seen a 0.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Lamb Weston (LW) is focused on strategic growth efforts like expanding capacity. However, cost inflation for key inputs like raw potatoes, energy and labor is a downside.

LW’s Market Performance

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has seen a 0.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.57% decline in the past month and a -13.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for LW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for LW’s stock, with a -4.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $115 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LW Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.18. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 7.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Spytek Eryk J, who sale 6,319 shares at the price of $103.23 back on Aug 02. After this action, Spytek Eryk J now owns 1,052 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $652,310 using the latest closing price.

Miller Sharon L., the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 4,350 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Miller Sharon L. is holding 49,859 shares at $500,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.71 for the present operating margin

+26.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stands at +18.86. The total capital return value is set at 20.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 125.80, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 256.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.94. Total debt to assets is 55.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.