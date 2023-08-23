Should You Invest in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IRM is $62.75, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for IRM is 289.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume for IRM on August 23, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IRM) stock’s latest price update

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has increased by 1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 58.56. However, the company has seen a -0.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Strong cash flows in the storage and records management business and a focus on the data center business are upsides for Iron Mountain (IRM). An aggressive acquisition strategy supplements organic growth.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM’s stock has fallen by -0.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.20% and a quarterly rise of 8.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Iron Mountain Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for IRM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.31% for the last 200 days.

IRM Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.46. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 19.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 10,507 shares at the price of $59.97 back on Aug 15. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $630,105 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 10,507 shares at $60.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $632,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 71.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.