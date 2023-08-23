Should You Invest in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DBRG is at 2.07.

The public float for DBRG is 156.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.36% of that float. The average trading volume for DBRG on August 23, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

DBRG) stock’s latest price update

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.04relation to previous closing price of 15.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that DigitalBridge (DBRG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago.

DBRG’s Market Performance

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has seen a -8.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.82% decline in the past month and a 38.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for DBRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for DBRG’s stock, with a 18.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $17.50 based on the research report published on June 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBRG Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG fell by -8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.18. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc. saw 42.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc., valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Ganzi Marc C, the CEO of DigitalBridge Group Inc., purchase 32,000 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Ganzi Marc C is holding 386,423 shares at $487,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.