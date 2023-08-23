SharkNinja Inc.’s (SN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.36% for SN’s stock, with a 3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SN is 49.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for SN on August 23, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

SN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) has surged by 4.16 when compared to previous closing price of 31.94, but the company has seen a 6.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that SharkNinja began trading on Monday after completing its direct distribution in connection with its spin-off from Hong Kong-listed parent JS Global Lifestyle. Three issuers submitted initial filings this past week. The IPO market’s annual August lull is here, and with no notable launches this past week, we likely won’t see any major deals until the fall.

SN Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.11% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN rose by +6.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw -21.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.