Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is 15.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SAND is 0.98.

The public float for SAND is 244.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On August 23, 2023, SAND’s average trading volume was 2.08M shares.

SAND) stock’s latest price update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.17 in relation to its previous close of 5.14. However, the company has experienced a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s underperformance continues, with the stock falling 14.81% compared to a 7.35% increase in the S&P 500. Despite generating record revenue and cash flow, the company is failing to create per-share value for its shareholders. Sandstorm’s substantial debt and uncertainty with key assets may lead to further dilution of shareholders and continued underperformance.

SAND’s Market Performance

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has experienced a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.94% drop in the past month, and a -2.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for SAND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.94% for SAND’s stock, with a -4.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAND Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. saw -1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.