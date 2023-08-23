Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) by analysts is $43.33, which is $32.71 above the current market price. The public float for SGMT is 19.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SGMT was 180.34K shares.

SGMT) stock’s latest price update

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.73 compared to its previous closing price of 12.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-15 that Following the Independence Day lull, the July IPO market warmed up with two sizable biotechs, joined by two blank check companies. Surf Air Mobility delayed its direct listing until later this month. In its second IPO attempt, Sagimet Biosciences priced a slightly upsized deal at the midpoint to raise $85 million at a $386 million market cap.

SGMT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.99% for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.78% for SGMT’s stock, with a -31.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGMT Trading at -31.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.59%, as shares sank -33.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMT fell by -32.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.07. In addition, Sagimet Biosciences Inc. saw -33.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMT starting from SEIDENBERG BETH C, who purchase 46,875 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, SEIDENBERG BETH C now owns 46,875 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc., valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, the 10% Owner of Sagimet Biosciences Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L is holding 3,850,275 shares at $480,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.