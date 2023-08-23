Rollins Inc.’s (ROL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Rollins Inc. (ROL) has gone down by -3.88% for the week, with a -12.09% drop in the past month and a -3.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.91% for ROL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for ROL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) Right Now?

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is $45.33, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for ROL is 242.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROL on August 23, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

ROL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) has dropped by -1.30 compared to previous close of 39.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Rollins (ROL) is benefited by a strong demand environment and a healthy combination of organic and inorganic growth. Integration risk persists.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROL Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.85. In addition, Rollins Inc. saw 7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Krause Kenneth D., who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $40.78 back on Jun 12. After this action, Krause Kenneth D. now owns 82,764 shares of Rollins Inc., valued at $489,360 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Timothy Curtis, the 10% Owner of Rollins Inc., sale 17,982 shares at $41.42 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Rollins Timothy Curtis is holding 138,964 shares at $744,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.30 for the present operating margin

+48.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins Inc. stands at +13.67. The total capital return value is set at 31.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.47. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rollins Inc. (ROL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.97. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rollins Inc. (ROL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.